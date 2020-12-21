Thousands without power in Kelowna

The power went out about 8:30 a.m. Monday

Most residents of Gallaghers Canyon, Rutland and Black Mountain in Kelowna are in the dark Monday morning.

A power outage was reported at about 8:30 a.m., it’s unclear what caused the outage although heavy snow is forecast for the area.

In the Gallaghers Canyon area, about 1,480 FortisBC customers are without power. While in the Black Mountain, Kirschner Mountain area almost 2,000 customers are affected. Another 2,000 customers are also experiencing outage issues in the Rutland Bench area.

It’s unclear when the power will be restored, however, FortisBC is on scene.

Environment Canada issued the winter weather warning for Monday, stating the parts of the Okanagan could see up to 20 cm of snow.

The Central Okanagan is currently only dealing with rain while the South Okanagan is already starting to see the white stuff stick to the ground.

