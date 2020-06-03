Three arrests on guns, drug charges after shots fired in South Okanagan

Two men from Penticton involved in arrests at Oliver home with assault rifles and drugs

Three men were arrested on June 2, 2020 in Oliver, B.C. when police found and seized assault rifles and controlled substances at a residence following reports of shots fired. (Contributed)

Three men have been arrested in Oliver following reports of multiple shots being fired.

All three men involved have been arrested for firearms offences, while one is also facing drug-related charges.

Oliver and Osoyoos RCMP responded about 7 p.m., on June 2, to reports of gunshots fired near a residence on Pine Ridge Drive in Oliver. Officers located spent shell casings on the ground and apprehended three adult men.

A search warrant was executed on the residence where police seized two assault-style semi-automatic firearms, a quantity of ammunition, methamphetamine and cocaine.

David James O’Brien, 43, the resident, has been charged with possession of a firearm without a licence, careless use/storage of a firearm, possession of a firearm contrary to an order and possession of a controlled substance. O’Brien remains in custody and will appear in court on June 11 in Penticton.

The two other men, aged 39 and 33 years old, both of Penticton, have been released on undertakings to appear in court on Sept. 9, on firearms charges.

“Any offences involving firearms or drugs will be aggressively investigated,” said Oliver RCMP Commander, Brian Evans. “Persons involved in this type of criminal activity will be held accountable.”

