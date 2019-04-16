Three boys facing murder charge after teen found dead in car in Ontario

Police say a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton

Police say three boys will be charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 17-year-old whose body was found in a car in a wooded area in Hamilton.

Investigators say they were called to the scene Monday evening on reports of a crash and found the vehicle, which appeared to have left the road.

They say officers found the teen inside and tried to revive him but he was declared dead.

Police say the injuries he had were inconsistent with a car crash.

They say witnesses reported seeing three youths fleeing the area, and boys matching those descriptions were arrested nearby.

Police say the three are expected in court today, where they will be charged with murder.

Investigators say they believe it was a targeted attack and there is no risk to the public, nor are they seeking any other suspects.

The cause of death has not yet been determined and an autopsy is scheduled today.

Neither the victim nor the suspects can be publicly named because they are underage.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan RCMP officer honoured for community commitment
Next story
Spike in Afghanistan-related suicides may be receding: Military

Just Posted

South Okanagan man charged with murder following shooting spree

Man facing three counts of first degree murder and one count of second degree murder

Man driving white van follows 13-year-old Peachlander

Peachland residents are warning others about a man in a white van on Clements Crescent

Four dead, one in custody following Penticton shooting spree

A 60-year-old man has been taken into custody as RCMP continue to investigate

Pickup truck ends up in a ditch in West Kelowna

No injuries were reported at the accident Monday night

Accused Lake Country wife killer granted bail

Westervelt was taken into police custody April 6 arrest for second degree murder

Penticton RCMP continue investigation into fatal shooting

No word from police on who the victims were, the suspect is in custody

Trial begins for Vancouver Island father charged in Christmas Day deaths of two daughters

Andrew Berry pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree murder in deaths of two daughters

‘800 years of history crumble before my eyes’: B.C. woman recounts Notre Dame fire

Blaze that gutted historic cathedral called ‘one of the saddest things I have seen in my life’

Beards found to harbour more germs than dogs’ fur

Some of the microbes hazardous to human health

Penticton mayor speaks out after shootings

Vassilaki reassures troubled city

Guest column: Shuswap mother warns parents about Whisper

Man says he likes to walk around the house naked in message to 10-year-old girl

Bull-riders battle it out in Okanagan

The Armstrong Extreme Rodeo took place Saturday, April 16 at the IPE Stampede Grounds in Armstrong.

Fire out, organ intact but work ahead for charred Notre Dame

As France woke up in collective sadness, its richest businessman pledged $226 million for reconstruction

B.C. poet Shane Koyczan responds to fatal mass shooting in South Okanagan city

Spoken-word artist and poet Shane Koyczan shares his thoughts on a dark day

Most Read