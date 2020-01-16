Three business robbed within span of week in Kelowna

Three businesses have been robbed within the span of one week in Kelowna.
The first incident happened on Jan. 7 when an individual allegedly walked into a BC Liquor Store around 7:30 p.m.on Lakeshore Road.
While the suspect was in the store, they filled a black grocery bag with several whisky, tequila and other alchoholic bottles.
Afterwards, the suspect walked past the cash register and took off with approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise.
The second incident occurred on Jan. 14 at around 8:46 p.m. when two Caucasian males stole a bottle of scotch at a liquor store on Banks Road. After the alleged robbery they took off in a Toyota Tundra, the same two suspects are believed to have robbed a gas station on the 300 block of Highway 33 West just seven minutes later.
While one of the suspects was in the gas station, they allegedly pulled a knife on the clerk. During the altercation, the suspect loaded up with cigarettes and took off with an unidentified individual in a Toyota Tundra.
The next morning, the truck believed to be connected to the incidents was found burning on Raymer Avenue.
The first suspect was wearing a black jackets with black boots. The second suspect was wearing a black pea coat and a grey hat.
Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
