Three business robbed within span of week in Kelowna

A picture of the three suspects involved in the two separate incidents (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Three businesses have been robbed within the span of one week in Kelowna.

The first incident happened on Jan. 7 when an individual allegedly walked into a BC Liquor Store around 7:30 p.m.on Lakeshore Road.

While the suspect was in the store, they filled a black grocery bag with several whisky, tequila and other alchoholic bottles.

Afterwards, the suspect walked past the cash register and took off with approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 14 at around 8:46 p.m. when two Caucasian males stole a bottle of scotch at a liquor store on Banks Road. After the alleged robbery they took off in a Toyota Tundra, the same two suspects are believed to have robbed a gas station on the 300 block of Highway 33 West just seven minutes later.

While one of the suspects was in the gas station, they allegedly pulled a knife on the clerk. During the altercation, the suspect loaded up with cigarettes and took off with an unidentified individual in a Toyota Tundra.

The next morning, the truck believed to be connected to the incidents was found burning on Raymer Avenue.

The first suspect was wearing a black jackets with black boots. The second suspect was wearing a black pea coat and a grey hat.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

