A picture of the three suspects involved in the two separate incidents (Photo courtesy of Crime Stoppers)

Three business robbed within span of week in Kelowna

Gas station, liquor stores robbed during the incidents

Three businesses have been robbed within the span of one week in Kelowna.

The first incident happened on Jan. 7 when an individual allegedly walked into a BC Liquor Store around 7:30 p.m.on Lakeshore Road.

While the suspect was in the store, they filled a black grocery bag with several whisky, tequila and other alchoholic bottles.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers search for alleged car-puncher in Kelowna

Afterwards, the suspect walked past the cash register and took off with approximately $1,300 worth of merchandise.

The second incident occurred on Jan. 14 at around 8:46 p.m. when two Caucasian males stole a bottle of scotch at a liquor store on Banks Road. After the alleged robbery they took off in a Toyota Tundra, the same two suspects are believed to have robbed a gas station on the 300 block of Highway 33 West just seven minutes later.

While one of the suspects was in the gas station, they allegedly pulled a knife on the clerk. During the altercation, the suspect loaded up with cigarettes and took off with an unidentified individual in a Toyota Tundra.

The next morning, the truck believed to be connected to the incidents was found burning on Raymer Avenue.

The first suspect was wearing a black jackets with black boots. The second suspect was wearing a black pea coat and a grey hat.

Anyone with information on these crimes is asked to call Kelowna RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow
Next story
Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Just Posted

Former West Kelowna Warriors player nominated for NCAA top award

Jason Cotton was one of 18 BC Hockey League players nominated for the Hobey Baker Award

Comedian James Mullinger to bring tour to Okanagan in April

Tour dates include Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton

Three business robbed within span of week in Kelowna

Gas station, liquor stores robbed during the incidents

Kelowna-Rutland Lions Club donates $1,500 to YWCA for youth in need.

The Lions Club donated the money on Wednesday

Okanagan MP criticizes Liberal government for failing to provide money to fight money laundering

The federal government promised to spend $10M last year, but has so far failed to provide the money

Team Invati brings moves to Swinging with the Stars

Team members use their yoga knowledge to dance

Supreme Court dismisses B.C.’s appeal in Trans Mountain pipeline case

Judges decides whether B.C.’s power to protect environment can include impeding a federal project

LETTER: Racial profiling was disgusting

Recent arrest of a First Nations grandfather and his granddaughter was appalling

10 B.C. cities break temperature records in winter storm

Quesnel dipped to -41.9 C, breaking a record from 1916

Vancouver Island child struck, pinned under SUV while sledding

Boy suffers serious injuries, no charges laid in incident

Princeton gas station attendant robbed at gun point

A man wielding a hand gun robbed the Princeton Husky on Highway… Continue reading

Vernon’s beloved pudgy pit bull moved to Cranbrook

Penny was transferred from the Vernon BC SPCA branch to the East Kootenay shelter

Unprepared for chemistry test, B.C. student begs superintendent to call another snow day

The student from West Vancouver promised he would study more, but was distracted by skiing and hot chocolate

Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

A number of weather warnings continued Thursday as winter storms continue in B.C.

Most Read