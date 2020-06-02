(File photo)

Three Calgary men make smart decision while lost in Shuswap

Adventurers’ vehicle breaks down at night in Seymour Arm area

This was a missing person story with a happy ending.

On Monday, May 25, Chase RCMP received a report of three 19-year-old men who had not returned from a sightseeing outing the previous evening in Seymour Arm.

The men, all from Calgary, had been staying with one of the men’s families at their family cabin. The day previous the three ventured off to see waterfalls in the area. They failed to return by nightfall at their scheduled time.

After an extensive overnight search by the family, police were called the next morning. Following a short search, police received a call from one of the men advising they were safe. Their vehicle had broken down outside of cell-phone range, so they elected to stay in their vehicle overnight and then seek help in the morning.

Police met up with the three who all were in good health.

“It was the correct decision to stay with their vehicle throughout the night rather than attempt to navigate in the wilderness at night trying to find cell coverage,” said Chase Sgt. Barry Kennedy.

