Three candidates drop out of Central Okanagan municipal election

Two running for Peachland/OK West trustee and OK East rural director candidate step aside

Three Central Okanagan municipal election candidates have decided to remove their names from the ballot.

Two Peachland/Okanagan West school trustee candidates, Jennifer Carlson and Mark Steppel, have confirmed stepping aside as candidates, and Okanagan East regional district director candidate Jason Melhoff has done the same.

The deadline for candidates to remove their name from the ballot was 4 p.m. on Friday.

As a result, the Peachland/Okanagan West school trustee election is between incumbent Moyra Baxter and Marjorie Brims.

With Melhoff’s decision, that means the lone other Okanagan East candidate, Mark Bartyik, has been elected by acclamation.

Bartyik, who has served as an alternate director for the last 2 1/2 years, is a resident of Joe Rich and Ellison prior to that over the last 22 years.

“I believe it is time for a change in our approach on how are local issues are dealt with at the regional district level,” said Bartyik in a candidate statement on the Regional District of Okanagan website.

He cited his goals if elected as regional director would be implementing affordable approach to service issues in Ellison, maintain the rural lifestyle of Joe Rich and see further development of the South Slope area reflect the nature and character of the area.

In the school trustee race, Baxter is a long-time fixture on the school board who currently serves as the Central Okanagan Board of Education chairperson.

She has been active in community and school volunteer efforts—which was recognized by her receiving the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee Medal in 2012—along with various ministry of education and school trustee committees.

Brims is a 40-year resident of the Okanagan, mother of four children and grandmother to four grandkids.

She worked as a physical therapist at Penticton Regional Hospital for 15 years and became manager in occupational health and safety with Interior Health prior to her retirement.

She says for the school board to remain relevant requires more viewpoints, more plain talk, trusting and respectful teamwork and a clear, realistic vision.

