Kelowna commuters should plan their routes accordingly

A three vehicle crash has left Eastbound traffic on K.L.O. Road moving slowly

The crash in between Gordon Drive and Benvoulin Road is blocking the left hand lane on K.L.O. Road.

Emergency Services are arriving on scene now, RCMP is there now.

We will have more information as it comes available.

