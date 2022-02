The crash occured at 7:50 a.m. and does not appear to have caused any serious injuries

Three car fender ender at Highway 97 and Ellis (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

There are three vehicles involved in a fender bender at the intersection of Ellis and Highway 97.

The accident occured at approximately 7:50 a.m. on Feb. 3.

The vehicles are blocking traffic in the right hand lane but traffic is able to drive around them.

No one appears injured.

