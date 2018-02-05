Update: Three-car crash in Kelowna

Accident at noon on Highway 97 and Cooper Ave.

An accident at the corner of Harvey and Cooper in Kelowna Feb. 5, 2018. - Image: Alistair Waters

Update: 1 p.m.

Emergency crews have now removed the vehicles from the intersection of Highway 97 and Cooper in Kelowna.

There is no official word on the cause or the extent of any injuries suffered.

Original:

At least two people have been injured after a multiple vehicle accident on Highway 97 and Cooper Ave. in Kelowna around noon on Monday.

Kelowna Fire Department, and RCMP have responded to the scene of the accident and there are reports at least two people have been injured

The Capital News will update the story as soon as more information is available.

