A three car crash at the corner of Glenmore and Union Feb. 21, 2018. - Image: Kathy Michaels A three car crash at the corner of Glenmore and Union Feb. 21, 2018. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Three cars involved in Glenmore crash

Emergency crews were on scene of an accident in Glenmore Tuesday morning

Drivers of three vehicles involved in a crash this morning in Glenmore appear to be OK.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the three vehicle incident at the intersection of Glenmore and Cross.

Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance have responded to the scene of the crash and crews are temporarily blocking one lane of traffic to deal with the situation.

According to our reporter at the scene, everyone is out of their vehicles and do not appear to be hurt.

We will pass along more information if any becomes available.

If you see news, contact us here.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Canada rounds out Day 11 earning gold in 2 more events
Next story
Trudeau announces two-way $1 billion investment deal with India

Just Posted

Suggestions sought for Kelowna bike share program

City council approves deal for 18-month bike share pilot program

Lake Country tourism centre calls for better emergency plan

The tourist centre says it was relied on to provide information during the summer floods and fires

Kelowna hotel project collects community support

There are 123 submissions about the Westcorp hotel project.

Bad weather increases number of accidents

Kelowna - Emergency crews responded to as many as 38 collisions over Saturday and Sunday

Fire near Harvey and Spall

Kelowna Fire Department is on scene of a fire in Kelowna

Hope raises thousands for two Kelowna charities

The event Hope in Her Eyes managed to raise more than $17,000 for two Kelowna non-profits

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Students head to Florida capital to press for gun law change

Young protestors are joining a grassroots movement against gun violence in the wake of last week’s school shooting in Parkland, Florida

Stars from Riverdale, Planet of the Apes in Kelowna for KFX

KFX has a jam-packed three day schedule

Liberals look at use-it-or-lose-it parental leave for dads

Liberals looking at creating a use-it-or-lose-it leave for fathers, Trudeau says

UBC research helps with spinal chord injury

Electrical implant could improve daily activities for people with spinal cord injuries: Study

Fred Rogers, America’s favourite neighbour, celebrated in 2018

The golden anniversary of America’s favorite neighbor is being celebrated with a PBS special next month

Toddler breaks leg after boot sucked into escalator at Vancouver airport

A Calgary woman is reminding parents of the dangers of escalators after her toddler’s foot was stuck in one and he broke his leg

Alleged Kamloops gangster finally sentenced after four years

Four years after Kamloops police raided man’s home, the alleged gangster is sentenced

Most Read