Three cars involved in Glenmore crash

Emergency crews were on scene of an accident in Glenmore Tuesday morning

A three car crash at the corner of Glenmore and Union Feb. 21, 2018. - Image: Kathy Michaels A three car crash at the corner of Glenmore and Union Feb. 21, 2018. - Image: Kathy Michaels

Drivers of three vehicles involved in a crash this morning in Glenmore appear to be OK.

Emergency crews are on the scene of the three vehicle incident at the intersection of Glenmore and Cross.

Kelowna Fire Department, RCMP and B.C. Ambulance have responded to the scene of the crash and crews are temporarily blocking one lane of traffic to deal with the situation.

According to our reporter at the scene, everyone is out of their vehicles and do not appear to be hurt.

We will pass along more information if any becomes available.

