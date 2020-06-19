Three Central Okanagan youth-led projects receive United Way, Central Okanagan Foundation funding

The two organizations contributed $6,000 in grants to the three projects

Three Central Okanagan youth-led projects are receiving a boost from United Way and the Central Okanagan Foundation, through the Youth Initiative Grant program.

The grants are available to young people up until age 25 who are partnering with an organization as they create positive change in their local communities. A committee made up of youth representatives from the Central Okanagan Foundation and GenNext Kelowna, a youth division of United Way Southern Interior B.C., met in late March to review applications and decide how to distribute funding.

The recipients include Enactus Okanagan, CRIS Adaptive Adventures, and the YMCA. Enactus Okanagan has a project called ‘Green Screen’, where they collect technology from iPads to old mp3 players, refurbish them and donate the items to those who may need them in the community.

The Community Recreational Initiatives Society (CRIS) Adaptive Adventures is receiving funding for its adaptive scavenger hunt. CRIS Adaptive Adventures provides outdoor activities for people all abilities and offers programs tailored to the skill and ability level of the participants.

“Youth are the future of our communities, and we are proud to support these three impactful projects that empower youth to make a positive difference right here in their local community,” United Way Southern Interior B.C. community investment manager Reanne Holden-Amadio said.

“The Youth Initiative Grant program showcases the incredible initiatives youth in our community are implementing,” Central Okanagan Foundation grants and community initiatives coordinator Abbie Norrish said.

“Each year, we are so impressed with the creativity and thoughtfulness of all the applicants and look forward to seeing their plans put into action in the coming months.

For more information on the Youth Grant Initiative, as well as how to apply, visit United Way’s website.

