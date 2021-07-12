Three-day road closure for Vernon avenue

39th Avenue closure required for utility work

Utility work will close 39th Avenue for a few days this week. (City of Vernon map)

Utility work will interrupt traffic on a local road for a few days next week.

A partial road closure will be required for a portion of 39th Avenue, for the installation of utility services.

Starting at 7 a.m. on July 13, 39th Avenue will be closed between Pleasant Valley Road and 19th Street. The work is expected to be complete by July 15 at 4:30 p.m. This timeline may change if emergencies arise.

“Please remember to slow down in the area and adhere to all traffic control devices. The city apologizes for any inconvenience this disruption may cause and appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding as this work is being complete,” the city said.

