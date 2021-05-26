UPDATE: Kelowna Secondary Students killed in single vehicle crash

The three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school

The area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road is closed following a fatal vehicle collision on May 26. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

UPDATE (11:45 a.m.):

A Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) student told Capital News that the three occupants who died in the car crash were grade 12 students at the school. They said that a teacher read out a letter informing the class that the students had died.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

ORIGINAL:

Three people are dead after a horrific crash on Gordon Drive in Kelowna late Tuesday night.

Kelowna RCMP remained on scene of Gordon Drive and Cook Road hours after the single-vehicle collision, requesting drivers use an alternate route Wednesday morning.

Police officers arrived on the scene about midnight to discover a vehicle with extensive damage and the three deceased occupants inside.

Officers were in the process of identifying the occupants and completing the next-of-kin notifications Wednesday morning, while the BC Coroners Service was also notified.

Due to the severity of the collision, the area of Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed until the scene investigation was complete.

READ MORE: Knighthawk wildfire in South Okanagan now held

READ MORE: Unknown number of COVID-19 exposures confirmed at Central Okanagan School

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.