Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight

BC Wildfire working on scene

Photo from Instagram

There were three fires that started in Peachland last night.

At Munro Lake Forest Service Road there is a two hectare fire. Air tankers are working to contain the slow-moving fire along with three firefighters. The fire was caused by the lightning storm last night.

In Peachland Creek; one helicopter is responding along with seven firefighters and air tankers to contain a 0.2 hectare fire.

Mt. Eneas has a two hectare fire, air tankers and one helicopter are currently working to contain the fire.

You will continue see smoke in the area at this time.

Just keeps getting bigger

A post shared by HippieD (@doggo_damien) on

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight

BC Wildfire working on scene

