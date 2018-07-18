Three fires sparked in Peachland overnight

There were three fires that started in Peachland last night.

At Munro Lake Forest Service Road there is a two hectare fire. Air tankers are working to contain the slow-moving fire along with three firefighters. The fire was caused by the lightning storm last night.

In Peachland Creek; one helicopter is responding along with seven firefighters and air tankers to contain a 0.2 hectare fire.

Mt. Eneas has a two hectare fire, air tankers and one helicopter are currently working to contain the fire.

You will continue see smoke in the area at this time.

Just keeps getting bigger A post shared by HippieD (@doggo_damien) on Jul 18, 2018 at 5:24pm PDT

We will update with more information as it becomes available.

