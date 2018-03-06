Three Kelowna residents arrested in Saskatchewan

Three Kelowna residents are facing drug charges after a police investigation in Saskatoon

Three people from Kelowna are facing a series of drug trafficking charges in Saskatchewan.

Police in Saskatoon began investigating the three suspects on March 5, following a traffic stop on Highway 16.

According to the Saskatoon Integrated Drug Enforcement Street Team (SIDEST), a 71-year-old Kelowna man was arrested for the possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Later that same day, about 5 p.m., officers executed a search warrant of a hotel room in the 100 block of Circle Drive West.

Inside, police discovered a 40-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man who were both arrested for possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Investigators seized more than 5,000 illicit pills including codeine and diazepam, methamphetamine, an unknown substance, cell phones, packaging commonly used in drug distribution, documentation of marihuana sales and over $13,000 in cash.

All three people are facing 13 charges relating to possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

