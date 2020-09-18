Dallas Stars’ captain Jamie Benn accepts the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after his team defeated the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the Western Conference Final. (Contributed)

Three Kelowna Rockets alumni to suit up in 2020 Stanley Cup Final

Dallas Stars’ Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau will battle Luke Schenn of the Tampa Bay Lightning

Three Kelowna Rockets alumni will be featured in the 2020 Stanley Cup final when the puck drops between the Dallas Stars and the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday, Sept. 19.

Jamie Benn and Blake Comeau will dress for the Stars, while Luke Schenn will play for the Lightning.

Benn has been a force to be reckoned with this playoffs, registering eight goals and 18 points to help propel the Stars to their first cup final since 1999, when they defeated the Buffalo Sabres, clinching the series with one of the most controversial goals of all-time.

The Stars’ captain has lead by example, playing a physical style of hockey while putting up points and playing responsible defensively. He is a Conn Smythe Trophy candidate heading into the final series and rightly so.

Benn spent two seasons with the Kelowna Rockets (2007-08 and 2008-09) scoring a combined 79 goals and 147 points in 107 games played. He also added another 28 points in the playoffs and helped the Rockets win the WHL championship in 2009.

READ MORE: BCHL approves back-up plan for 2020-21 season

Blake Comeau is another Rockets legend to watch for in this year’s Stanley Cup Final.

The Stars’ left-winger has played a steady two-way game, scoring two goals and adding four assists in 21 games.

During his five seasons with the Rockets (2001-06), Comeau tallied 60 goals and 177 points in 253 games.

He was also apart of the Rockets 2004 Memorial Cup winning team, registering four goals and two assists in 17 games.

Luke Schenn will look to keep Benn and Comeau off the board when he’s on the ice.

The 6-foot-2, 227-pound Lightning defenseman isn’t flashy, but plays a stay-at-home defensive style and is known for laying bone-crushing hits on his opponents.

Schenn stepped into the Lighting lineup due to injuries but has made an impact, being used in a shutdown role and on the penalty kill.

Schenn was a star in junior and was selected 5th overall by the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2008.

During his time with the Rockets (2005-08), Schenn recorded 12 goals and 68 points, as well as 325 penalty minutes in 189 games played.

2020 Stanley Cup Final Schedule:

Game 1: Sept. 19 at 4:30 p.m. PST

Game 2: Sept. 21 at 5 p.m. PST

Game 3: Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. PST

Game 4: Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. PST

*Game 5: Sept. 26 at 5 p.m. PST

*Game 6: Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. PST

*Game 7: Sept. 30 at 5 p.m. PST

READ MORE: Lawsuit alleges NHL, junior leagues working together to limit players’ opportunities

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

