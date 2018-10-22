Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

  • Oct. 22, 2018 10:30 a.m.
  • News

Cheryl Wierda

The three men accused of killing Michael Bonin in 2017 will head straight to trial without a preliminary hearing.

“Late Friday afternoon, I received confirmation that the deputy attorney general has signed a consent for direct indictment,” said Crown counsel Colin Forsyth in court Monday.

That means Joshua Fleurant, Jared Jorgenson and Ryan Watt will go to trial without a preliminary hearing, which is typically held to determine if there is enough evidence to proceed to trial.

READ ALSO: B.C. MEN CHARGED IN BONIN’S MURDER APPEAR IN COURT

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death of Bonin, a 20-year-old from Alberta.

His body was found by a passerby on Peers Creek Forest Service Road north of Hope the morning of April 20, 2017.

After a months-long investigation, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced in January the arrest of Fleurant, then 20, Jorgenson, 27, and Watt, 26.

“All the parties involved knew each other to varying degrees,” IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said at the time.

Police have not released a motive for the killing.

Jorgenson, of Dawson Creek, was granted bail in June, while Fleurant and Watt remain in custody.

The case returns to court Nov. 5.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan parachute accident kills American

Just Posted

Three men charged in Michael Bonin’s murder will go straight to trial

The three men are charged with first degree murder in the death a 20-year-old from Alberta.

Okanagan Sun advance to Cullen Cup championship

Will host Langley Rams Oct. 28 with title up for grabs

Preliminary inquiry for Sagmoen begins in Vernon

Sagmoen, whose charges were split into three separate matters, has been in custody since Oct. 2017

Kelowna oncologist changing the face of breast cancer treatment

Dr. Juanita Crook, a Kelowna oncologist, has seen 100 per cent success using brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in some patients.

Peachland mayor asks for recount after one-vote loss

Cindy Fortin went to Facebook to state her case

Your morning news in 90: Oct. 22, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen.

Liberals write off $6.3 billion in loans as part of money never to be collected

That includes student loans and a $2.6 billion write off that came through Export Development Canada

Category 5 Hurricane Willa threatens Mexico’s Pacific coast

Hurricane-force winds extended 30 miles (45 kilometres) from the storm’s centre

Trudeau, McKenna to announce compensation for federal carbon plan

Provinces that don’t have a carbon price of at least $20 per tonne of emissions will have Ottawa’s plan forced on them

Okanagan parachute accident kills American

Man, 34, dies in skydiving accident Saturday near Westwold, between Vernon and Kelowna

Man who died at BC Ferries terminal shot himself as police fired: watchdog

Officers didn’t commit any offence, says police watchdog office

Canada Post strikes leaves small shops in the lurch as holidays approach: CFIB

Rotating strikes began in Victoria, Edmonton, Halifax and Windsor

Voter turnout at 36% in B.C.’s municipal election

Vancouver saw 39% turnout, Surrey saw 33%

Harry and Meghan travel in different style on Australia tour

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are on day seven of their 16-day tour of Australia and the South Pacific.

Most Read