Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Exposure events have been noted on three flights that landed at Kelowna International Airport in recent weeks.

The BC Centre for Disease Control (BC CDC) has listed WestJet flights on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 from Calgary to Kelowna as potential exposure events:

Oct. 21 — Flight 461 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 4–10

Oct. 28 — Flight 253 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 19–23

Oct. 30 — Flight 183 from Calgary to Kelowna, rows 12–18

The BC CDC says passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

