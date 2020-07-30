B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver announces that he won’t be running as leader in the next provincial election during a press conference at the Hall of Honour at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, October 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Three people compete in B.C. Green Party leadership race

The leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Three candidates have been officially approved to run for leadership of the British Columbia Green Party, as they look to replace former leader Andrew Weaver.

Sonia Furstenau already has a seat in the B.C. legislature for the Greens, representing the riding of Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island.

Cam Brewer is an environmental lawyer in Vancouver, while Kim Darwin is a mortgage broker from Sechelt.

The party had to suspend its leadership race in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resumed the contest earlier this month.

The party says in a statement that the leadership event will feature a live, online debate on Sept. 1.

Voting will take place online or by phone, using a ranked ballot system, from Sept. 5 to Sept. 13.

The Canadian Press

