Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

(File photo)

Police say a man was shot and a woman assaulted in a “targeted” incident in Surrey Monday night.

It happened at approximately 11:25 p.m. in the 7700-block of 184th Street.

This is the third reported shooting in Cloverdale since Saturday, bringing the city’s shots-fired tally to 25 for 2018.

See also: Man shot dead in Cloverdale ID’d as hockey coach and father of two

See also: RCMP investigating second Saturday shooting in Cloverdale

The recent shootings include the Paul Bennett homicide, a report of shots fired at a vehicle in the 17600-block of Fraser Highway late Saturday night, and the latest, at 11:25 p.m. Monday.

In the most recent incident, police say officers responded to a home after several 911 calls about gunfire. Surrey RCMP say they found an injured woman who had been assaulted, and a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Both were taken to hospital.

Police say the suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

“As a result of the preliminary investigation, police believe this was a targeted incident,” states an RCMP release. “The victims and suspect are believed to be known to one another, and the victims are known to police.”

The Surrey RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit has taken conduct of this investigation and are asking witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward to police.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or solvecrime.ca.

Surrey saw 59 shootings in Surrey during 2017, 61 in 2016 and 88 in 2015.


amy.reid@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Amy on Twitter

Previous story
Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner
Next story
RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Just Posted

RCMP building evacuated in Kelowna

Smoke and a bad electrical smell filled the RCMP building on Penno Road, Tuesday morning

Report a snapshot of Kelowna’s activities in 2017

City’s Annual Report shows where the city spent its money last year

B.C. hockey players invited to national Under-18 camp

B.C. hockey players are among 44 of the nation’s top Under-18 prospects invited to Hockey Canada camp

Healthy Housing Strategy approved by Kelowna city council

Plan aims to address issues of affordability and availability in city’s housing supply

Kelowna council approves ambitious strategy to address homelessness in the city

The Journey Home Strategy is a $46.7 million, five-year plan

VIDEO: Breaches, belly-flops and a close encounter with humpback whales

A wildlife tour of a lifetime for some visitors to Vancouver Island

B.C. polygamous leader sentenced to six months house arrest

Winston Blackmore was found guilty of practicing polygamy last year

Summer snow falls in parts of Newfoundland: ‘Never seen it this late in June’

Two centimetres had fallen in parts of Newfoundland

B.C. school vice-principal sent home for allegedly checking boys’ underwear

The school district is now investigating the incident

Editorial: What’s all the fuss about pot?

Don’t worry, be happy about pot legalization

Three reported Surrey shootings in four days

So far this year, Surrey has seen 25 shots-fired incident

Drug overdoses continue to kill more than 3 people each day in B.C.: Coroner

109 suspected drug overdose deaths in May, according to latest provincial statistics

More planned forest fires needed: wildfire expert

Bob Gray is one of the speakers at a Nelson conference about climate change and wildfire

‘It’s essential that Canadians act now’ on climate change: federal report

Canadian governments urgently need to collect and publish data showing how safe their citizens are from floods, fires and other hazards related to climate change: report.

Most Read