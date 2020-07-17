Three South Okanagan towns are among the top 15 areas in B.C. for overdoses in relation to toxicity in illicit drugs. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)

Three South Okanagan communities among highest in province for overdose deaths per 100k

B.C. simultaneously sees record numbers of illicit drug overdoses for a second straight month

Three South Okanagan communities are among the top 15 areas in B.C. for illicit drug overdose deaths.

Keremeos (pop. 1,502) ranked sixth on the list, with six overdose deaths between 2018 and 2020. This equates to 41.6 per 100,000 people.

Princeton (pop. 2,828) ranked 11th, also with six (35.1 per 100,000) since 2018, and Penticton (pop. 33,761) is 12th, with 43 (34.9 per 100,000) in that time.

The town of Hope (pop. 6,181) topped the charts with 12 deaths in two years, equating to 56.3 per 100,000 people. Vancouver, Lillooet, Peach River North and Grand Forks are next, before Keremeos.

The rank of each town in this list (Pg. 15) was determined by the number of overdose deaths per 100,000 people, meaning these areas do not nessesarily have the highest number of overdoses per capita in the province.

In 2020 so far (as of June), the average death rate in relation to drug toxicity in the Okanagan region is 26.3 per 100,000.

This comes with new information released by the BC Coroners Service Thursday, July 16, which includes updated reports on illicit drug toxicity deaths and fentanyl-detected drug deaths for the first six months of 2020.

READ MORE: Nearly 12 people died from overdoses every two days in June as B.C. sees continued spike

In the province, 175 illicit drug toxicity deaths were reported in June, 2020 alone. In June, nearly 12 people died of a fatal overdose every two days across the province for a total of 175 lives lost.

For the second straight month, B.C. is reporting the highest monthly total for deaths due to illicit substances.

The number of illicit drug toxicity death in June surpasses the previous highs of 171, reported in May 2020, and 161 reported in December 2016.

B.C. has recorded four consecutive months with over 100 illicit drug toxicity deaths.

Click here to read the full report online.

READ MORE: RCMP warn of fake gold scam in southeastern B.C.

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. overdoses

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Summerland family targeted by racism
Next story
Rainy, cooler weather reducing forest fire activity

Just Posted

OK Corral is back with an outdoor beer garden

The country bar is now open with social distance rules in place

Investigation into Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check lawsuit wraps up

The Abbotsford Police Department will now conduct an external review of the investigation

Central Okanagan Minor Baseball suspends season due to possible COVID-19 exposure

A play within the organization came in contact with a COVID-19 positive individual

Kelowna man facing charges after auto theft investigations

The man is facing multiple charges, according to Kelowna RCMP

Car smashed into building in West Kelowna

The incident happened at a shopping plaza on Carrington Road

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

Races to continue this weekend at Penticton Speedway, with 50-person crowd limit

The Western News will be live-streaming the main event on our Facebook page Saturday night

Three South Okanagan communities among highest in province for overdose deaths per 100k

B.C. simultaneously sees record numbers of illicit drug overdoses for a second straight month

Man who set fire to car in Salmon Arm 7-Eleven apologizes to those affected

Court hears Kenneth LaForge was suffering from mental illness when he destroyed building

Two men plead guilty in recent violent Salmon Arm break-in, go to jail immediately

Jail sentence issued less than two weeks after men arrested in Princeton

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

Man killed in single-vehicle accident near Cherryville

The 56-year-old deceased driver is believed to be from the Chreighton Valley area

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Most Read