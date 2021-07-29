Three Valley Lake fire now estimated to be 309 hectares

BC Wildfire updated the information about the fire July 29

A view of the Three Valley Lake Fire on July 27. (Zach Roman-Salmon Arm Observer)

BC Wildfire is reporting that the Three Valley Lake fire has grown in size to 309 hectares.

After around 10 days of reporting that the fire remained at 60 hectares, they released updated information July 29 at 10 a.m.

The wildfire, located above Three Valley Lake, around 19 km west of Revelstoke, was discovered on July 11. Though first reported to be caused by lighting, the cause is now “under investigation”.

Two properties in the area were evacuated on July 20, including the Three Valley Lake Chateau.

BC Wildfire is not actively fighting the fire, however, CP Rail has been fighting the fire with a helicopter and spraying fire retardant along the brush beside the tracks.

