Update: Four-vehicle collision halts eastbound Harvey Avenue traffic

Incident occured just before 2 p.m. in eastbound lanes

A three-vehicle collision is causing delays on Harvey Avenue near Spall Rd. (Dan Taylor - Capital News)

Update: 2:45 p.m.

Fire Department crews are leaving the scene. At least one person was transported to hospital.

Update 2:37 p.m.

Eastbound Harvey Avenue traffic is completely stopped due to the collision, in which four cars are involved.

A reporter on scene says one vehicle is severely smashed from behind, and appears to have been sent over the median.

An eyewitness told the Capital News one of the vehicles rear-ended another at top speed while traffic was going slow.

Fire crews are still attempting to get one occupant out of a car in the westbound lane.

A four vehicle collision has closed Harvey Avenue in both directions from Spall to Burtch. At least one man taken to hospital. @kelownacapitalnews pic.twitter.com/dq739q8fYB — Daniel Taylor (@DanTaylorKCN) October 29, 2020

Original:

Kelowna emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision on Harvey Avenue (Hwy 97), near Spall Rd.

The incident, which occurred in eastbound lanes just before 2 p.m., Oct. 29, is causing delays.

A driver in the area says Spall Rd. traffic is moving very slow toward the highway.

Possible injuries are unknown. At least two patients are in the care of ambulance crews.

Several Kelowna Fire Department engines are on scene.

