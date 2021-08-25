(Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Three-vehicle collision on Springfield Road

The crash occurred near the Hollywood Road S intersection just before 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision at Hollywood Road S and Springfield Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 2 p.m. and is not causing any significant traffic delays.

There are no apparent injuries that resulted from the crash and all drivers are out of their vehicles.

car crash

