Three-vehicle collision on Springfield Road

The crash occurred near the Hollywood Road S intersection just before 2 p.m.

Emergency crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision at Hollywood Road S and Springfield Road on Wednesday afternoon.

The collision occurred just before 2 p.m. and is not causing any significant traffic delays.

Police are attending to a 3 vehicle motor vehicle accident on the intersection of Springfield and Hollywood. 2 cars sustained serious damages, one in good condition. No injuries, no lanes closed. #kelowna pic.twitter.com/26PxZ9RX7X — Josh Piercey (@josh_piercey) August 25, 2021

There are no apparent injuries that resulted from the crash and all drivers are out of their vehicles.

