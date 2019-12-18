Three-vehicle collision slows traffic at intersection of Springfield and Cooper

No injuries have been reported

A three-vehicle collision is slowing traffic at the intersection of Springfield and Cooper roads.

Two cars are blocking the intersection while a third car has crashed on the sidewalk near Hobo Cannabis.

Three car accident in #Kelowna at Springfield and Cooper close to Orchard Park mall. 2 cars blocking and slowing traffic and a third impacted car on the far sidewalk. No initial reported injuries. Holiday shoppers best avoid intersection as crews clear scene. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/Zl8HIWVa8B — Mack Britton (@MackBrittonBC) December 18, 2019

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are responding to the incident.

No ambulances are responding and no injuries have been reported.

Tow trucks have arrived to clear the vehicles from the road.

