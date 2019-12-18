(Mackenzie Britton - Capital News)

Three-vehicle collision slows traffic at intersection of Springfield and Cooper

No injuries have been reported

A three-vehicle collision is slowing traffic at the intersection of Springfield and Cooper roads.

Two cars are blocking the intersection while a third car has crashed on the sidewalk near Hobo Cannabis.

RCMP and the Kelowna Fire Department are responding to the incident.

No ambulances are responding and no injuries have been reported.

Tow trucks have arrived to clear the vehicles from the road.

