(Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Shepherd Road traffic is completely blocked

Crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Rutland Road and Shepherd Road.

Shepherd Road is currently blocked to all traffic as fire crews clean up on scene. Traffic is also slow on Rutland Road heading toward Highway 33.

Emergency medical services are not currently attending and none of the occupants of the vehicles were injured.

Witnesses said the collision occurred as the red car took a fast right turn, striking a van head-on and scraping the side of another car.

More to come.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

car crash

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’
Next story
Spread kindness, not colds, urged in Okanagan schools

Just Posted

Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Shepherd Road traffic is completely blocked

Interior Health reports 13 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Two new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Kelowna church

Anti-mask protest at Rutland schools ‘disappointing,’ says superintendent

‘We live in a country where people have a right to free speech — that’s why we educate them’ - SD23 superintendent

Rockets’ Pavel Novak projected to be selected in 2020 NHL Draft

Last season, the Rockets had four players selected in the draft, the most of any WHL team

AlleyCats Okanagan: Pets of the week

Meet Lilly and her three kittens who are looking for a forever home

Weekend sees 358 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in B.C.

There have been 9,739 test-positive cases in B.C. since January

Trudeau tested negative for COVID in August after feeling throat ‘tickle’

A written statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said Trudeau’s results came back Aug. 28

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Shuswap toddler takes SUV for a not-so-joyful ride

Mother dragged trying to rescue child, RCMP report neither injured

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

1,500 pounds of apples donated to South Okanagan schools

An apple a day…

PHOTOS: B.C. priests host drive-thru pet blessings to mark St. Francis Day

St. John’s Shaughnessy Church in Vancouver commemorated St. Francis Day

Permanent protest camp established near Trans Mountain work site in Kamloops

The sole goal of the encampment is to stop the pipeline twinning project, organizers say

Vernon skate park assault leads to arrest

Teen hospitalized, 18-year-old woman arrested after altercation

Most Read