Three-vehicle crash at Rutland Road and Shepherd Road

Crews are responding to a three-vehicle collision at the intersection of Rutland Road and Shepherd Road.

Shepherd Road is currently blocked to all traffic as fire crews clean up on scene. Traffic is also slow on Rutland Road heading toward Highway 33.

Emergency medical services are not currently attending and none of the occupants of the vehicles were injured.

Witnesses said the collision occurred as the red car took a fast right turn, striking a van head-on and scraping the side of another car.

More to come.

