A three-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill at the intersection of Elk Road and Louie Drive in West Kelowna.

The collision occurred around 4:30 p.m.

One lane is open on Louie Drive, but witnesses report traffic in the area is not moving.

Vehicle occupants reportedly sustained minor injuries in the collision.

Tow trucks are now on scene to clear the roadway.

