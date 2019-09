Bernard Avenue, in Kelowna, is closed from Richmond to Burtch

Bernard Avenue is blocked off from Burtch Road to Richmond Street following a three vehicle collision.

The incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Those on scene said no appeared to be injured and no one went to hospital.

The road will be closed while emergency crews remain on scene.

READ MORE: RCMP on the hunt for alleged Lake Country liquor thief

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.