Three-vehicle crash blocks traffic on Leathead Road in Kelowna

A three-vehicle crash has brought traffic to a standstill at Leathead Road and Hollywood Road North.

The crash happened at approximately 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 16. Police, paramedics and a fire truck are currently at the scene. Traffic westbound on Leathead Road has been blocked and motorists are encouraged to take Hollywood Road North. No injuries have been reported at this time. Crews are currently cleaning up the scene.

@KelownaCapNews more on 3-car accident, no injuries on site pic.twitter.com/tdwgtbepbV — Clayton Whitelaw (@ClaytonWhitelaw) August 16, 2021

READ MORE: Rain forecasted for the Okanagan, likely not enough to make a dent in wildfires

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of KelownaTraffic