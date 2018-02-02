Three-vehicle crash causes backup on Highway 97

Traffic in West Kelowna was stalled due to a collision on Highway 97

Traffic on Highway 97 in West Kelowna was backed up northbound following a three-vehicle incident, Friday afternoon.

A pickup truck appeared have lost its load on the highway causing the truck behind the pickup to rear-end the vehicle which in turn caused a van to rear-end the truck.

According to those on scene it did not appears as if anyone suffered any injuries.

The highway is open to single lane traffic northbound, while crews are on scene.

