Reports of a three vehicle crash along Highway 97 in Peachland

Emergency crews are headed to the scene of a possible three vehicle collision near Peachland.

The crash was reported about 4:30 p.m., at Highway 97 and Drought Hill and describe as a head-on collision involving three vehicles.

Traffic is backed up in both directions along Highway 97.

Drivers in West Kelowna are reporting significant delays in traffic both into and out of the city.

More to come.

