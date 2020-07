The incident happened about 3:30 p.m. on Highway 97

Traffic is back up in West Kelowna. Image: Dave Ogilvie

A three vehicle collision on Highway 97 in West Kelowna is causing traffic delays in both directions.

The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m., Thursday, in the southbound lanes of Highway 97 near WestLake Road.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the incident.

Emergency crews are on scene.

