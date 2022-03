It appears there were no injuries

Three-vehicle crash at Harvey Avenue and Richter Street on March 25. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)

A three-vehicle crash is snarling traffic southbound on Harvey Avenue at Richter Street.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Friday afternoon (Mar. 25). It doesn’t appear that anybody has been hurt. Traffic is backed up southbound on Harvey Avenue.

Emergency crews were called to clean up a fuel spill.

