UPDATE: Two crashes northbound on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

Traffic is backed up to past Hudson Road

UPDATE:

There is another vehicle incident at Highway 97 and Hudson Road. Two vehicles are involved.

A three-vehicle crash is causing delays northbound at bridge hill on Highway 97 before the Bennent Bridge this morning (Tuesday, April 5).

The crash is in the left lane.

There are zero injuries to report. The people involved in the crash were waiting for authorities to arrive.

According to Google Maps as of 8 a.m., traffic is backed up to the Hudson Road intersection.

Traffic backed up northbound going into Kelowna (Photo - DriveBC)
