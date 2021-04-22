Three vehicle crash slows traffic at Burtch Road, Harvey Avenue

No major injuries have been reported

A three-vehicle crash is slowing traffic down at the intersection of Harvey Avenue and Burtch Road.

Kelowna fire and emergency crews are at the scene, with no major injuries reported.

Kelowna firefighters are tending to a motor vehicle incident involving three cars at the intersection of Highway 97 and Burtch Road. No major injuries have been reported. Traffic is blocked heading south down Burtch #kelowna pic.twitter.com/nwoA1Fkbfy — Aaron (@aaron_hemens) April 22, 2021

Burtch Road is currently blocked off by emergency crews, with drivers coming in from downtown unable to get onto Burtch.

