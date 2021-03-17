Three-vehicle crash slows traffic at Enterprise, Dilworth

Traffic is slow near the intersection of Enterprise Way and Dilworth Drive due to a vehicle incident.

Cars were at a standstill for a short moment, but westbound traffic is now moving.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash. There are no major injuries reported, though a woman was seen limping as paramedics checked her for injuries.

Collision slowing traffic near the intersection of Dilworth Drive and Enterprise Way.@KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/CQZSXrACYL — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) March 17, 2021

The eastbound lane at Dilworth and Enterprise is completely blocked.

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

