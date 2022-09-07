(Photo - Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

(Photo - Jake Courtepatte/Capital News)

Three vehicle crash takes out traffic light in Kelowna

The crash happened just before 10 a.m.

A multi-vehicle crash is causing problems on Highway 97 in north Kelowna.

Just before 10 a.m., three vehicles collided in the left lane, southbound on the highway atLoyd Road. A traffic light standard was knocked down in the crash.

With one lane closed, traffic is moving slowly southbound. Traffic is also slow northbound because of debris on the road.

No major injuries are believed to have happened. Fire, police, and an ambulance are all on scene.

Capital News will keep up to date on the situation.

