A smash up with 3 vehicles has tied up northbound traffic on hwy 97 near Pyramid Park. (Google Maps)

Three vehicle smash up on Hwy 97 between Penticton and Summerland

Traffic is backed up northbound with one lane currently getting through

A three-vehicle smash up has clogged northbound lanes of Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were arriving at the scene around 4 p.m. at Pyramid Park on Highway 97.

It appears a silver SUV spun out and is sideways, up the middle meridian, with a another SUV with damage and pick up truck involved.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

As of 4 p.m. one northbound lane was getting through but traffic is severely backed up.

