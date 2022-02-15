Three vehicle smash up on Hwy 97 between Penticton and Summerland

Traffic is backed up northbound with one lane currently getting through

A three-vehicle smash up has clogged northbound lanes of Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland Tuesday afternoon.

Emergency responders were arriving at the scene around 4 p.m. at Pyramid Park on Highway 97.

It appears a silver SUV spun out and is sideways, up the middle meridian, with a another SUV with damage and pick up truck involved.

It’s not known if there are any injuries.

As of 4 p.m. one northbound lane was getting through but traffic is severely backed up.

READ ALSO: Video: Oliver protester hurls racist remarks at students