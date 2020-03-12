Three vehicles collide on Highway 97 south of Vernon

Icy highways and snowfall believed to be a factor; no apparent injuries at this time

Vernon firefighters are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Kalamalka Lakeview Drive and Highway 97 Thursday morning.

The calls came in just before 8:30 a.m. on March 12.

Three vehicles are reportedly involved near the problematic intersection on the busy highway between Vernon and Kelowna.

Emergency responders are reporting a lot of ice on the stretch of highway.

Highway contractors are to be called to send a sand truck to deal with the icy road.

There doesn’t appear to be any injuries at this time, according to emergency responders.

Northbound traffic is moving slowly and the highway has been reduced to one lane.

More information to come.

