RCMP are investigating a fire in Okanagan Landing Saturday that destroyed three vehicles. Police believe the fire is suspicious in nature. (Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP photo)

Three vehicles set ablaze near Vernon

Police believe truck in Okanagan Landing was target of fire that ultimately damaged three vehicles

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP believe a fire that damaged three vehicles in Okanagan Landing Saturday is suspicious in nature.

During the early morning hours,n RCMP were advised by Vernon Fire Rescue Services they were on-scene battling a suspicious vehicle fire located in the 7200 block of Okanagan Landing Road.

Related: Strand hit by car fires

Officers arrived to find the fire extinguished with a total of three vehicles being damaged as a result of the fire.

“Investigators believe the fire to be suspicious as a white Dodge pickup appeared to be the target vehicle, with the two other vehicles being damaged due to proximity,” said RCMP spokesperson Const. Kelly Brett.

No one was injured as a result of the fire and the file remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this fire is asked to contact the Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171; remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.

You do not have to reveal your identity to Crime Stoppers. If you provide information that leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

