Three years in prison for Penticton man who sexually assaulted Kamloops woman

Richard Skoyen was described as a “sexual sadist” by a psychologist

  • Feb. 12, 2020 2:29 p.m.
-Chris Foulds: Kamloops this Week

A Penticton man described by a psychologist as a “sexual sadist” has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for the violent rape of a Kamloops woman.

Richard Skoyen was convicted last year of sexual assault, the charge stemming from an incident in July 2017.

Skoyen and the woman, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered ban on publication, were introduced by a photographer who does erotic photoshoots.

They had both been involved in such shoots in the past.

Skoyen and the woman discussed working together and engaged in “sexting,” the court heard, before agreeing to meet in person in Merritt, about halfway between their respective homes.

During their July 7, 2017, meeting, Skoyen forced intercourse on the woman despite repeated pleas by her to stop. Through tears, she described the incident in detail during Skoyen’s trial last May.

The victim said Skoyen crossed her line of consent almost immediately, adding he called her names and threatened to take matters even further.

“I really didn’t want that to happen, so I just stopped fighting,” she said. “I was bewildered, in fear it was going to happen again. Just shock and disbelief and in pain and emotionally upset.”

In a court-ordered report, a psychologist who assessed Skoyen prior to sentencing made a provisional diagnosis of sexual sadism.

In addition to the three-year sentence behind bars, Skoyen was ordered to submit a sample of his DNA to a national criminal database and has been banned for 10 years from owning or possessing firearms.

Skoyen had been free on bail pending his sentencing.

