Thunder Bay man dies in skiing accident at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

Denis Beaupre, 68, was skiing in the Ripper Chair area when the accident occurred

A Thunder Bay man tragically died in an accident at Revelstoke Mountain Resort (RMR) last week.

According to Peter Nielsen, Vice President of Operations at Revelstoke Mountain Resort, Denis Beaupre of Thunder Bay died while skiing at RMR on Mar. 10.

“Our main focus is just extending our condolences to the friends and family of the victim,” said Nielsen.

Beaupre, 68, was involved in an incident in the area of the Ripper Chair at RMR and was found unconscious and unresponsive by ski patrol.

Patrollers administered first aid to Beaupre, and he was immediately transported to Queen Victoria Hospital in Revelstoke via helicopter. He was later pronounced dead.

“I’m very proud of our first responders and our patrol team and how they handled the situation,” added Nielsen.

After the news broke of his death, the Thunder Bay ski community shared an out pour of support for Beaupre and his family.

