Thunderstorms, more rain loom over Okanagan-Shuswap

Environment Canada is calling for a risk of thunderstorms from Penticton to Salmon Arm Sunday

The cool, rainy weather is here to stay and with it comes a chance for thunderstorms across the Okanagan-Shuswap Sunday evening.

According to Environment Canada reports, there is a risk of lightning and thunder from Penticton to Salmon Arm and as far east as Revelstoke beginning early Sunday evening.

In the South, Central and North Okanagan, the rain is expected to die down Monday and Tuesday as the regions see temperatures in the mid-high teens before rain settles into the valley Wednesday. Showers are then expected throughout Saturday.

Meanwhile in Salmon Arm, the rain is expected to remain throughout the week, with a cloudy and 15C Monday the only respite.

The rain is a welcome sight as the province is reeling from the worst fire season in British Columbia history, surpassing even the devastating 2017 season.

