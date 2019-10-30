Tickets are now on sale for Kelowna Pride’s OUT in the Valley Festival

The festival will go down Nov. 21 to 24

Kelowna Pride has released tickets to Canada’s only queer wine festival – OUT in the Valley.

The highly anticipated event is organized by Kelowna Pride, in partnership with the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival and will be held from Nov. 21 to 24 with a series of events throughout the weekend.

“These events are for everyone,” said Kelowna Pride president Blake Edwards.

“We tried to keep the pricing reasonable to allow everyone the chance to attend.”

READ MORE: Tribute concert raises over $21,000 for youth treatment centre

The festival will include an opening reception at Okanagan Spirits, hop-on-hop-off style wine tours, inclusive transportation, entertainment and tastings. The festival will also include The Sugarplum Ball, a Drag Brunch at Summerhill Winery featuring Old Grandma Sophonda Dick, the mistress of the night Ella Lamoureux and Okanagan Orca Freida Whales.

The Sugarplum Ball will be hosted on Saturday, Nov. 24 and will act as the signature event for this Festival. The event has sold out every year and the teams from Kelowna Pride and the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival expect the same for 2019.

Each year The Sugarplum Ball offers a new theme, with this years’ being Fantasy and Fairy-Tales. Guests are encouraged to dress in theme and join Mayor Sugarplum in the enchanted forest.

“The Sugarplum Ball has always been an amazing event with so much community support,” said Katherine Bramall, general manager of the BC Wine, Cider and Spirits Festival.

“We feel the venue (Downtown Kelowna Library), and the new festival surrounding it will make it that much more special.”

READ MORE: Average rental rate jumps by 37 per cent in the Central Okanagan

For the final event of the weekend, Kelowna Pride has teamed up with Summerhill Winery to host a Drag Brunch. This event has extremely limited tickets and will pair local Drag superstars with a special sparkling wine paired three-course brunch curated by chef Jeremy Luypen.

OUT in the Valley tickets and event descriptions can be found on the Kelowna Pride website.

