A customer walks out of a Tim Hortons restaurant in Newcastle, Ont., on Sunday Feb. 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

Tim Hortons has apologized for a “misunderstanding” after a Halifax-area franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds to the team.

The company said it has since launched a national fundraising campaign to support the junior hockey team that was involved in a horrific collision that left 15 people dead in Saskatchewan last week.

The coffee and doughnut chain said the franchise owner in Fall River, N.S., made a “personal donation” and created the doughnuts with white frosting and green-and-yellow sprinkles — the team’s colours — as a tribute to the hockey club before the chain’s fundraising campaign rolled out.

“This restaurant owner proactively sold this doughnut as a thoughtful gesture along with a personal donation to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club over the weekend,” Chris Wakefield, regional marketing lead for Tim Hortons Canada, said in an emailed statement Tuesday.

“Of course, this restaurant will be donating 100 per cent of proceeds from this doughnut to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club and we apologize for the misunderstanding.”

He added that the “Humboldt Broncos Strong” doughnuts being sold at all its Saskatchewan restaurants are available to every Tim Hortons restaurant wishing to participate, with all proceeds going to the hockey team.

The clarification comes after StarMetro Halifax reported Monday that an unidentified manager of the Fall River franchise said the doughnuts were meant as a gesture to those affected by the tragedy, but that proceeds wouldn’t be sent to Humboldt.

Related: Humboldt bus crash investigation will take months: experts

A request for comment from the owner of the Fall River cafe was not immediately returned Tuesday.

On Sunday, Tim Hortons announced it was making a $50,000 donation to the Humboldt Broncos Hockey Club.

The company said the “Humboldt Broncos Strong” doughnut would be available for $1 plus tax at participating Saskatchewan locations for a limited time, with all proceeds going to the hockey club.

“Together with our restaurant owners, Tim Hortons sends its thoughts and prayers to the Humboldt Broncos, their families and the entire community impacted by this unimaginable tragedy,” the chain said in a statement on its website.

“Tim Hortons restaurant owners in Humboldt and the neighbouring communities of Tisdale, Melfort, Nipawin and Saskatoon have been on the ground since Friday night providing food, coffee and water to affected families, local first responders, emergency services and hospital staff,” the company said. “We are committed to supporting our Humboldt family through this difficult time.”

Related: Dyed hair a factor in Humboldt bus crash victim mix-up

Related: Humboldt crash hits home after B.C. hockey team’s close call

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ongoing protests behind halting of Trans Mountain expansion: activists
Next story
Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Just Posted

Kelowna to gather for Humboldt

Moment of silence scheduled for Humboldt.

Is Kelowna ready for a ‘toking district’?

Council debates potential rules for cannabis sales/production

Armstrong house fire causes significant damage

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department had 24 firefighters at the Sage Ave home Monday night

Goose egg-addling program begins in Okanagan Valley

This week marks the beginning of the 12th annual Canada goose egg-addling program

Momentum builds to scrap the speculation tax

Concerned British Columbians launch campaign to Scrap the Speculation Tax

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters should be criminally charged: judge

Green Party of Canada leader and others appear in B.C. Supreme Court after arrests three weeks ago

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Old Honda Civics, Accords among top stolen cars in Vancouver

Police say nearly 1,500 cars stolen in the city last year

Cowichan Valley coaches reflect on Humboldt bus crash

Former Caps bench boss Bob Beatty led Broncos for eight seasons

Was your data scraped in the Facebook scandal? Here’s how to check

Facebook CEO admits the personal information of more than 87 million people was used

Rockets making early impact in AHL

Cal Foote, Dillon Dube, Carsen Twarynski and Kole Lind are in the playoffs with their pro teams

Your Kelowna with Jason Abougoush

Find out what people in your community love about Kelowna

23 children die in India when school bus plunges into gorge

A school bus plunged off a mountain road Monday in the Himalayan foothills, killing 23 children

Tim Hortons apologizes for Humboldt doughnut ‘misunderstanding’

A Halifax-area Tim Hortons franchisee reportedly sold doughnuts in the Humboldt Broncos’ colours without intending to donate the proceeds

Most Read