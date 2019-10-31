Tim Hortons cookie campaign raises $40,000 for YMCA in Okanagan

Who knew that a delicious cookie could raise so much for charity?

A Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign that ran for one week in September raised $40,000 for the YMCA of Okanagan.

During the event, 40,000 smile cookies were sold at Tim Hortons in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country to help raise money for the organization.

The money donated will now go to support the YMCA Health Snack Program, an initiative that provides around 540 children at nine different Okanagan preschool and school care programs access to healthy, nutritious snacks.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” said YMCA program manager Danielle Miranda.

“Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry. With one in four children relying on financial assistance to participate in Y child care, their families also struggle to afford nutritious food or put regular meals on the table.”

In total, the program has helped serve more than 100,000 healthy snacks to Okanagan children during its six years in operation.

The YMCA has been operating in the Okanagan since 1981.

