Tim Hortons cookie campaign raises $40,000 for YMCA in Okanagan

Money raised by Tim Hortons will help Okanagan children access nutritious snacks

Who knew that a delicious cookie could raise so much for charity?

A Tim Hortons Smile Cookie Campaign that ran for one week in September raised $40,000 for the YMCA of Okanagan.

During the event, 40,000 smile cookies were sold at Tim Hortons in Kelowna, West Kelowna and Lake Country to help raise money for the organization.

Reason to Smile: Tim Hortons cookie campaign benefits school breakfast program

The money donated will now go to support the YMCA Health Snack Program, an initiative that provides around 540 children at nine different Okanagan preschool and school care programs access to healthy, nutritious snacks.

“It is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” said YMCA program manager Danielle Miranda.

“Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry. With one in four children relying on financial assistance to participate in Y child care, their families also struggle to afford nutritious food or put regular meals on the table.”

In total, the program has helped serve more than 100,000 healthy snacks to Okanagan children during its six years in operation.

The YMCA has been operating in the Okanagan since 1981.

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Unsolved thefts, robberies and fraud throughout the Okanagan
Next story
Northern Health leads B.C. in licencing infractions for long-term care facilities

Just Posted

Kelowna International Airport wants to increase its fees for infrastructure projects

The $5 hike would help it complete $220 million worth of projects by the end of 2029

Okanagan faces nursing shortfall for long-term care

There are currently 95.6 job vacancies for health care assistants and 24.7 job vacancies for nurses

Tim Hortons cookie campaign raises $40,000 for YMCA in Okanagan

Money raised by Tim Hortons will help Okanagan children access nutritious snacks

Trick-or-treaters ready to swarm Orchard Park Plaza

Halloween starts at 3 p.m. at the mall

Central Okanagan residents need to make $52,000 annually to live comfortably: report

The average Kelownian earns $46,000 annually, according to Statistics Canada

VIDEO: RCMP evict homeless people camping on Leon Avenue

People experiencing homelessness were given ‘10 minutes’ to vacate the camp on Leon Avenue

Former Sidney mayor clarifies ‘karma’ cliche use in tweet at Elizabeth May

Steve Price says phrase was not meant as a personal slur

A second fire this week in Similkameen destroys a housing unit

Occupant was taken to the hospital with smoke-related injuries

UPDATE: Transportation minister defends new steps in B.C. ride-hailing application

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Canadians against Trump’s plan to send prescription drugs to U.S.: poll

79 per cent of Canadians said the country should focus on their own drug supply

Alleged drunk driver behind wheel of 18-wheeler fuel truck arrested in Nanaimo

RCMP pulled over the vehicle Friday along the Nanaimo Parkway

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

WATCH: Ditch glitch saga continues in North Okanagan

No ditch at Castle hotel to catch draining pool water: transportation ministry

I’m Just Saying: The world still needs love

Jordyn Thomson is a reporter with the Western News

Most Read