The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

The Tim Hortons restaurant on Northfield Road in Nanaimo suffered damage in an early-morning fire Tuesday, Aug. 2. The fire is being investigated as an arson. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Tim Hortons location in Nanaimo set on fire

Following Aug. 2 incident, RCMP have identified a suspect, but haven’t located him

One of Nanaimo’s Tim Hortons coffee shops is expected to be closed for months after being set on fire in the early-morning hours today.

Several witnesses saw the blaze spreading at the Northfield Road café at about 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said firefighters arrived quickly and were able to extinguish the flames “before they could do extensive damage.” According to a police press release, most of the fire damage was to the exterior, but there was “significant water damage” to the interior, as well.

“It appears the fire started near the front doors and then spread along the wooden beams to the top of the building,” noted the release.

Police note that they are following up on reports of other suspicious fires in the area the same morning, including one outside the Super Save Gas Station at Bowen and Northfield roads and the Waves Car Wash on Northfield.

O’Brien said witnesses were able to provide information pointing RCMP to a suspect; however, that individual hasn’t yet been located despite police patrols in the area.

The suspect was described as a man about 5-foot-10 with a scruffy beard, who was wearing a black shirt and white patterned shorts at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Nanaimo RCMP detachment non-emergency number at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2022-26537.

READ ALSO: Man shot alongside Nanaimo Parkway, suspect arrested


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsfire

Previous story
Lightning strike causes fire of note in Maria Creek
Next story
Snowbirds pilot unharmed after crashing aircraft in Northern B.C.

Just Posted

Parm Dhaliwal skating with the West Kelowna Warriors. (BCHL/Twitter)
Former West Kelowna Warrior found dead in New York hotel room

Clay Smith, father, digging a trench to prevent encroachment of the fire (Caillum Smith/Preserved Light Photography)
Father-son duo fights Keremeos Creek wildfire

Former City of Kelowna engineer Peter Truch has declared his intention to run for council. (Photo/contributed)
Former City of Kelowna engineer claims municipality ‘hiding the truth’, intends to run for council

July 31 weapons and drug seizure (Kelowna RCMP)
Tricked by ‘bait car’ and blocked from escape, orchestrated by Kelowna RCMP