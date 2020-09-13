Manager Lori Rowe (left) and Colleen Thibeault on Thursday, Sept. 20, during Tim Hortons’ smile cookie campaign. Beth Audet photo.

Tim Hortons’ smile cookie campaign is back, supporting YMCA of Okanagan

The campaign runs from Sept. 14 to 20

Tim Hortons’ annual Smile Cookie campaign is back for its 24th year in support of 550 charities, hospitals and community programs across Canada, including the YMCA Okanagan.

This year, From Sept. 14 to 20, the full $1 from every Smile Cookfe sold in Kelowna and West Kelowna stores will go to YMCA Okanagan, helping to provide nutritious snacks for kids through its Healthy Snacks program.

“Now, more than ever, is critical that all children in our care get a daily healthy snack to help them grow and thrive,” states Danielle Miranda, YMCA Child Care General Manager.

“Sadly, many kids in our programs come to us hungry. With many families struggling even more due to the pandemic, affording nutritious food or putting regular meals on the table may be a bigger challenge for some.”

READ MORE: Concerts to return to Kelowna Community Theatre by way of Livestream

Since 2013, Tim Hortons restaurants in Kelowna and West Kelowna have been supporting the YMCA Healthy Snack Program through their Smile Cookie Campaign. Their donation ensures over 540 children participating in Y preschool or out of school care programs will receive a daily nutritious snack every day.

“Communities coming together during this difficult time is more important than ever,” saic Travis and Lori Olsvik, local Tim Horton Store Owners.

“Our restaurant team members are excited to continue working with our local charity partner, the YMCA of Okanagan, to raise as much as possible to support their child care programs. We encourage all our guests throughout our annual Smile Cookie week to support the Y by purchasing a freshly-baked Smile Cookie at Tim Hortons for just $1.”

READ MORE: Air quality bulletin still in place for Okanagan

