Load of lumber goes timber on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)
Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road after a truck crashed, dropped stacks of wood onto the road. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road after a truck crashed, dropped stacks of wood onto the road. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road after a truck crashed, dropped stacks of wood onto the road. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)Traffic is heavily impacted in the area of Harvey Avenue and Sexsmith Road after a truck crashed, dropped stacks of wood onto the road. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

UPDATE 8:10 a.m.

Sexsmith and Old Vernon roads at Reid’s corner are closed north and south bound at Highway 97.

Traffic heading south on Sexsmith Road is being directed onto Adams Road.

The truck took out a traffic light when it crashed and lost its load of wood.

It’s unknown at this time when the roads will reopen and crews are installing a temporary traffic signal.

A temporary traffic pattern is being put in place.

Original

Traffic is being impacted at the intersection of Highway 97 and Sexsmith and Old Vernon road following a crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday (Aug. 23) morning.

Stacks of wood fell off the truck and into the turning lane from Sexsmith Road onto Highway 97.

It’s unknown if anyone was injured.

More to come.

READ MORE: Premier Eby tours wildfire devastation in Central Okanagan

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking Newshighway chaosKelownaOkanaganTraffic

Previous story
Slain B.C. teen texted about Harry Potter to brother in China day she died
Next story
Children flee in time as B.C. wildfire destroys summer camp on Okanagan Lake

Just Posted

A timber truck spilt all its wood into the Sexsmith Road right turning lane onto Harvey Avenue around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday morning. (Jake Armstrong/Contributed)
Load of lumber goes timber on Highway 97 in Kelowna

The Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market runs Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ross Street Plaza. (Downtown Salmon Arm Farmers Market photo)
Salmon Arm residents start #makeitrainshuswap movement amid wildfires

Wildfire evacuees at the reception centre at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna on Aug. 19, 2023. (Brittany Webster/Capital News)
Central Okanagan wildfire evacuees encouraged to register with Red Cross

Team organizes dinner to deliver to fire crews. (District of Lake Country)
Message from Lake Country mayor to community and firefighters