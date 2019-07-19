Do you think B.C. should keep – or scrap – Daylight Saving Time? (Shutterstock illustration)

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Time is ticking to have your say on whether B.C. should scrap or keep seasonally changing clocks for daylight saving time.

The B.C. government’s survey to the public closes at 4 p.m. Friday.

The question comes after widespread debate as to whether the province should keep “springing forward” in the summer and “falling back” in the winter, especially if our neighbours across the border move toward nixing the seasonal time change and remain on Daylight Saving Time permanently.

READ MORE: B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

In an update earlier this month, the province reported that more than 158,000 people had filled out the five-minute questionnaire.

Horgan has said he has written to the governors of California, Oregon and Washington, where legislators are considering bills that would seek an exemption from U.S. federal law so they can opt out of turning the clocks back an hour each fall and then ahead in the spring.

READ MORE: B.C. MLA calls for daylight saving time to stay

ONLINE POLL: Would you like to move away from time changes?

The premier has described the seasonal time change ritual as the number one issue over which the public has contacted him since taking the job in 2017.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler
Next story
Province attempting to ease concerns over caribou management

Just Posted

Memorial plaques stolen from Kelowna cemetery

Four plaques were stolen from Lakeview Memorial Gardens earlier this week

Kelowna to host sustainable food industry summit

Kelowna will soon host a summit on how the food industry can reduce its climate impact

UBC Okanagan professor details local wildfire risks

Associate professor David Scott gives answers for the Okanagan’s wildfire season

Bike Skills Park in Kelowna is set to reopen

Cyclists can test the upgraded jumps on July 23

Kelowna Falcons swept in series finale

Kelowna battled back yet again but fall 11-8 to the Wenatchee AppleSox

Fashion Fridays: 5 casual summer dress styles

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Bank of Canada lowers qualifying rate used in mortgage stress tests

Home sales softened last year after the federal government introduced new stress test rules for uninsured mortgages

Health: Living longer, a myth?

A new column to Black Press from CHIP HealthLine Solutions

Couple found dead along northern B.C. highway in double homicide

Woman from the U.S. and man from Australia found dead near Liard Hot Springs

B.C. man pleads guilty in snake venom death of toddler

Plea comes more than five years after the incident in North Vancouver

Trudeau says Ottawa open to proposals for B.C. refinery as gas prices soar

Prime minister says he knows B.C. residents are struggling and the federal government is open to ideas

Monster truck action hits Okanagan

Penticton Speedway hosting two nights of racing and monster truck action

Okanagan man says stem cell therapy changed his life

Darryl Brewer says he went from being immobile with chronic pain to leading an active lifestyle

Clock’s ticking to share how you feel about Daylight Saving Time in B.C.

Provincial public survey ends at 4 p.m. on Friday

Most Read